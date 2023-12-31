UBSE Announces 2024 Board Exam Dates For Classes 10 And 12

MP Madrasa Board Introduces Urdu Exams for Class 10 and 12 in 2024 | File photo

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has reportedly unveiled the date sheet for the upcoming 2024 board exams for Classes 10 and 12, according to various media sources.'

The UBSE Board Exams 2024 Notice comprises the theory as well as practical exam dates for Class 12 and Class 10. According to the notice, UK Board theory exams will start from February 27, 2024 and UBSE Practical exams will begin from January 16, 2024.

For Class 10, the board exams are set to occur from 10 am to 12 pm, while Class 12 exams will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. The Class 10 board exams will kick off with the Hindustani Music paper on February 27, and simultaneously, the Class 12 exams will commence with the Hindi paper on the same date.

Practical board exams, as per reports, will be conducted by UBSE from January 16 to February 15, 2024.

Students of both Class 10 and 12 are advised to regularly check the official website of the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education for any updates regarding the board exam date sheet.