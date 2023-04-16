USA: Six female school teachers arrested after sexual misconduct with students

All the arrests were reportedly made within a short span of two days. | Twitter/@Midu_Life

According to media reports, at least six female teachers have been arrested in the United States for having sexual relations with their students. All the arrests were reportedly made within a short span of two days.

One of the arrests involved 38-year-old Ellen Shell from Danville, who was accused of having sexual intercourse on three occasions with two 16-year-old boys, as per a criminal complaint filed in her case. The teacher has been charged with third-degree rape.

As per reports, she worked as a teacher's aide at Woodlawn Elementary School and was employed at Lancaster Elementary School prior to that, according to WTKR.

A substitute teacher in Lincoln County has been charged in connection with an inappropriate relationship she was having with a 15-year-old student, according to KOCO.

According to KOCO, Hancock, a former substitute teacher with Wellston Public Schools, allegedly began conversing with the teen last October and finally began emailing the 15-year-old nude pictures. The couple eventually had illicit relations on school grounds state media reports.

In another case, Heather Hare, a 32-year-old teacher from Arkansas was reportedly in a sexual relationship with a teen student, stated the Arkansas Times. A 26-year-old Emily Hancock from Oklahoma was also held after the local police were ttold about her alleged relationship with a student, stated a New York Post report.

Kristen Gantt, 36, an English teacher at a Catholic high school in Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested on Friday for reportedly having sex with a juvenile pupil five times inside and outside her school, according to local media.

Gantt groomed the youngster via social media, according to investigators, and surveillance cameras captured them entering a classroom alone with papered-up windows.