US: Florida school shooting perpetrator sentenced to life in prison

Representative Image | IANS

Parkland: The perpetrator of the 2018 Parkland, Florida school shooting, one of the deadliest in US history, was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

According to news reports, Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentenced Nikolas Cruz to 34 life terms on Wednesday for killing 17 people and injuring 17 others in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018.

Cruz, 24, was ordered to be transferred to the Florida Department of Corrections' custody. He had been on trial for months for the massacre after pleading guilty to murdering 17 people, including 14 students, last year.