Who is Audrey Hale? Five quick facts about Nashville shooter who killed six in US School

Female shooter who killed 6 people in Nashville school had maps to escape after crime

Nashville: In a tragic incident in a school in US, 3 students and 3 adults were fatally shot by a trans shooter bearing assault rifles and opened fire at an elementary school in Nashville on Monday. Eventually the attacker was shot dead by the Nashville police.

Shooter Audrey Hale is identified as Transgender

As per the various reports Audrey Hale is identified as transgender and had a detailed manifesto to attack the Christian academy.

As per the police, Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, drove Honda Fit to the Covenant Church/school campus Monday morning and parked.

As per NBC News, the 28-year-old Nashville shooter is identified as "Audrey Hale", a biological female that identifies as "He/Him" on their LinkedIn



Authorities believe the transgender shooter previously attended the Christian school

Ex-student of the School

The accused, Audrey Elizabeth Hale was an ex-student of the school and had maps of the location in order to escape after the shooting.

The Shooter entered the Covenant building after shooting out the glass of School doors.

Hale entered the Covenant building after shooting out the glass of these doors.

Hale used, two assault rifles and a handgun

Police also released pictures of the weapons Hale used, two assault rifles and a handgun.

As officers responded to the Covenant campus, Hale fired on arriving police vehicles from a 2nd story window.

Police confirmed that Hale fired a number of rounds inside the Covenant Church/School building. She was armed with these 3 guns and significant ammunition.

Hale fired a number of rounds inside the Covenant Church/School building. She was armed with these 3 guns and significant ammunition.

Audrey Hale left map and manifesto after shooting

Ex-basketball teammate received chilling Instagram messages from suspect: ‘Something bad is about to happen’

Nashville’s News Channel 5 reports that a former middle school basketball teammate of Audrey Hale’s, Averianna Patton, received a farewell Instagram message from the shooter at 9.57am on Monday morning.

Hale wrote to Patton saying that a recent post on the platform had been “basically a suicide note”, adding: “I’m planning to die today. THIS IS NOT A JOKE!!!! You’ll probably hear about me on the news after I die.”

Hale said the message was a “last goodbye” and said: “See you again in another life.”

When Patton responded, urging Hale to reconsider and arguing “you have so much more life to live”, Hale expressed resolve and said: “ I wanted to tell you first because you are the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen and known all my life.”

Hallie Scruggs, was one of the Nashville school victims

Hallie Scruggs, was one of the Nashville school victims

Hallie Scruggs, was one of the Nashville school victims. Her father, pictured with her, was the Pastor of the Presbyterian Church associated with the school.