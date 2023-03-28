 US: Before killing 6 people, chilling visuals of shooter breaking into Nashville school caught on camera
The police have released surveillance footage showing the shooter at a Christian elementary school in Nashville. The footage shared on Twitter by Metro Nashville Police captured the suspect, identified as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, arriving in a Honda Fit car, parking and then proceeding towards The Covenant School on Monday morning.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Nashville police dept releases CCTV footage of shooter roaming around with weapons inside the school | Twitter @MNPDNashville

The tweet further says that the shooter was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol.

US: Female shooter who killed 6 people in Nashville school had maps to escape after crime
article-image

