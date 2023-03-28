US: Before killing 6 people, chilling visuals of shooter breaking into Nashville school caught on camera

WATCH: Nashville police dept releases CCTV footage of shooter roaming around with weapons inside the school | Twitter @MNPDNashville

Nashville: In a tragic incident yesterday where an ex-student of a school in Nashville broke into the campus and killed 6 people (3 Students and 3 Adults).

The police today released surveillance footage showing the shooter at a Christian elementary school in Nashville.

The footage shared on Twitter by Metro Nashville Police captured the suspect, identified as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, arriving in a Honda Fit car, parking and then proceeding towards The Covenant School on Monday morning.

The tweet further says that the shooter was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol.

Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol. pic.twitter.com/mIk2pDmCwQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

