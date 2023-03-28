US: Before killing 6 people, chilling visuals of shooter breaking into Nashville school caught on camera

Nashville: In a tragic incident yesterday where an ex-student of a school in Nashville broke into the campus and killed 6 people (3 Students and 3 Adults).
The police today released surveillance footage showing the shooter at a Christian elementary school in Nashville.
The footage shared on Twitter by Metro Nashville Police captured the suspect, identified as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, arriving in a Honda Fit car, parking and then proceeding towards The Covenant School on Monday morning.
The tweet further says that the shooter was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol.
Watch the video here
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)