 US: Multiple casualties reported as man opens fire at elementary school in Nashville
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Multiple casualties are reported as man opens fire at elementary school in Nashville on Monday, US; attacker shot dead by police as per reports.

The Metro Nashville Police Department in a tweet informed about the shooting incident. "An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd." It tweeted.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

