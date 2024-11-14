UPSC Releases IFS Mains Admit Card 2024; Exam Begins November 24

File Photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Mains Examination 2024 on its official website.

The UPSC IFS Mains Examination will take place nationwide starting from November 24, 2024, in two shifts: the first shift will begin at 9 AM, and the second shift will start at 2:30 PM.

Candidates intending to appear for the IFS Mains Examination can download their admit cards by visiting the UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in or through the download link available on upsconline.nic.in.

Direct Link to download UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024

Important Guidelines for Candidates:

Candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards and print them as soon as they are available on the website.

It is essential to keep the e-Admit Card until the final results of the Indian Forest Service Examination 2024 are declared. Please note that no paper admit card will be issued for this examination.

Candidates should verify that all details on their e-Admit Card, including Name, Photograph, and QR code, are accurate.

If there are any discrepancies in the e-Admit Card, candidates should promptly notify the Commission via email at soexam9-upsc@gov.in for resolution.

Steps to Download

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the link for the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates must enter their login details.

After entering the required information, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Review the admit card and download it for future reference.

For more information, candidates can visit the official UPSC website.