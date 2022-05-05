UPSC releases exam calendar for 2023

The Union Public Service Commission, which released its annual exam calendar for 2023, will conduct the Civil Service Exam (Preliminary) on May 28.

Candidates can also download the calendar from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

According to the calendar, the Civil Services Exam (Preliminary) will be conducted on May 28 while the notification for the same will be issued on February 1, 2023. The last date to apply for the exam is February 21, 2023.

The calendar also contains information about other examinations. On February 19, the UPSC India Engineering Services (IES) Preliminary Exam 2023 will be held, followed by the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam on June 24. The tests for the National Defense Academy (NDA) and the Naval Academy (NA) will take place on April 16. Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will be required to sit for the main exam. The Civil Services (Main) Exam 2023 is scheduled to begin on September 15 and will last for five days. Meanwhile, the Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam 2023 will begin on November 26 and last for ten days.

Names of the examinations, notification dates, last dates for submissions, and exam dates have been mentioned in the official calendar.

ALSO READ UPSC aspirants demand extra attempts again, say Covid has hampered prep and studies

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 10:54 AM IST