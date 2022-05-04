UPSC aspirants demand extra attempts again, say Covid has hampered prep and studies

UPSC aspirants have once again banded together to demand that the number of UPSC civil service exam attempts be increased, claiming that the Covid pandemic has hampered their preparations and studies.

Aspirants have taken it to the social media platform, tagging authorities like PM Modi, the Official Twitter Account of the Department of Personnel & Training, using hashtags such as #2CompensatoryAttempt4All, #UPSCExtraAttempt, #2yearagerelaxationforall, #ExtraAttemptForAll to express their concerns.

Thousands of candidates take UPSC exams in the country each year, with many giving multiple attempts to get through the Civil Services. The aspirants, on the other hand, claim that the pandemic has hampered their preparations. As a result, candidates, particularly those who reached the upper age limit or completed all attempts last year, are now requesting that the upper age limit and the number of attempts be raised.

A Twitter user, Abhilash Tripathi, wrote, "We deserve equal opportunity. Covid affected our preparation, and numerous organisations have pointed out the psychological impacts of covid. Please consider our humble demand for an opportunity to give the exam. Don't kill our dreams."

Student activists along with students, are trying to amplify the student issues. "Covid 19 has hampered the present education system a great deal. The future of our country lies in the hands of the authorities. I sincerely urge the PM to solve the issues of the UPSC, SSC, IBPS, and Army Aspirants who are seeking justice for a long time. It's my entreaty to consider 2 Compensatory Attempt For All," says Saurav Saha, a student activist.

