UPSC NDA NA 1 Exam Admit Card to be Released Soon; Test to be Held on April 21

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release admit cards for the National Defence Academy (NDA) 2024 Examination in due course. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website – upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA-1 exam will be conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. There will be two papers in the UPSC NDA exam. The first paper will be on mathematics which will be of 300 marks. The second paper will be on the General Ability Test.

It will be of 600 marks. Candidates will get two hours and 30 minutes to complete the exam. The question paper will be in both Hindi and English languages. Candidates who pass the examination will be called for the SSB interview.

Date and time:

Date: April 21, 2024,

Time: Shift 1 - 10 am to 12:30 pm, Shift 2 - 2 pm to 4:30 pm

Vacancies:

Army: 208 vacancies

Navy: 41 vacancies

Air Force: 120 vacancies

Naval Academy: 30 vacancies

How to download the admit card:

Candidates can follow these steps to download their UPSC NDA 1 2024 exam admit card:

Visit upsc.gov.in, the official website of UPSC.

Click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab on the homepage.

Select the ‘National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024’ link.

Enter the registration number, roll number, and date of birth on the ‘e-Admit’ link.

Click ‘Submit’ after entering the required details.

The admit card will appear on the screen; review it carefully.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Exam Pattern:

The exam comprises two papers: the Mathematics and General Ability Test, which carry 300 and 600 marks, respectively.

The duration of the exam is 2.5 hours.

Question papers will be available in both Hindi and English.

Selection Process:

Successful candidates will be eligible for the Service Selection Board (SSB) interview.

Those who qualify for the interview rounds will secure admission to Army, Navy, and Air Force wings for the 153rd Course and the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) starting from January 2, 2025.