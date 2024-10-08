UPSC ESE 2025 Registration Closes Today! Last Chance To Apply; Direct Link Here

Representational Image/Pixabay

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2025 today, October 8, 2024. Aspirants wanting to apply can find the direct application link on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

The modification window will open tomorrow, October 9, and will remain accessible until October 15, 2024.

Application Process:

To apply online, candidates must first complete the One Time Registration (OTR) on the Commission’s website. Following registration, they can fill out the online application for the examination.

Detailed Notification available here.

Age Limit:

Candidates must be between 21 and 30 years old as of January 1, 2025, meaning they should be born between January 2, 1995, and January 1, 2004.

How to Apply Online:

Visit the UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the active examination link to view the list.

Select the ESE 2025 examination link to open a new page.

Click the application link and fill in the registration details.

Log in to your account and complete the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Submit your application and download a copy for your records.

Direct link to apply here

Application Fee:

The application fee is ₹200 for all candidates, while female candidates and those from SC/ST/PwBD categories are exempt from the fee. Payment can be made at any State Bank of India branch, or via Visa/Master/RuPay credit/debit cards, UPI, or internet banking.

For more information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official UPSC website.