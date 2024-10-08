 UPSC ESE 2025 Registration Closes Today! Last Chance To Apply; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC ESE 2025 Registration Closes Today! Last Chance To Apply; Direct Link Here

UPSC ESE 2025 Registration Closes Today! Last Chance To Apply; Direct Link Here

The UPSC will close registration for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2025 today, October 8, 2024. Candidates can apply via the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 09:20 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image/Pixabay

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2025 today, October 8, 2024. Aspirants wanting to apply can find the direct application link on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

The modification window will open tomorrow, October 9, and will remain accessible until October 15, 2024.

Application Process:

To apply online, candidates must first complete the One Time Registration (OTR) on the Commission’s website. Following registration, they can fill out the online application for the examination.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu: IAF Jawan Falls Unconscious During Celebration Of 92nd Anniversary Of Indian Air Force At Tambaram Air Force Station In Chennai (Video)
Tamil Nadu: IAF Jawan Falls Unconscious During Celebration Of 92nd Anniversary Of Indian Air Force At Tambaram Air Force Station In Chennai (Video)
NSDL Gets SEBI's Nod To Go Ahead With IPO; CDSL Reacts On NSE, Key Details Still Under Wraps
NSDL Gets SEBI's Nod To Go Ahead With IPO; CDSL Reacts On NSE, Key Details Still Under Wraps
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu & First Lady Sajidha Mohamed Visit The Iconic Taj Mahal During State Visit To India
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu & First Lady Sajidha Mohamed Visit The Iconic Taj Mahal During State Visit To India
IBPS PO PET 2024: Admit Card Out For Pre Exam Training; Check Other Important Dates Here
IBPS PO PET 2024: Admit Card Out For Pre Exam Training; Check Other Important Dates Here

Detailed Notification available here.

Age Limit:

Candidates must be between 21 and 30 years old as of January 1, 2025, meaning they should be born between January 2, 1995, and January 1, 2004.

How to Apply Online:

Visit the UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the active examination link to view the list.

Select the ESE 2025 examination link to open a new page.

Click the application link and fill in the registration details.

Log in to your account and complete the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Submit your application and download a copy for your records.

Read Also
UPSC Releases Results For Medical Officer Recruitment Exam: Check Your Status Now!
article-image

Direct link to apply here 

Application Fee:

The application fee is ₹200 for all candidates, while female candidates and those from SC/ST/PwBD categories are exempt from the fee. Payment can be made at any State Bank of India branch, or via Visa/Master/RuPay credit/debit cards, UPI, or internet banking.

For more information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official UPSC website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IBPS PO PET 2024: Admit Card Out For Pre Exam Training; Check Other Important Dates Here

IBPS PO PET 2024: Admit Card Out For Pre Exam Training; Check Other Important Dates Here

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2024: Objection Window To End Today

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2024: Objection Window To End Today

NCERT Textbooks Now On Amazon For Students & UPSC Aspirants, Know Key Benefits

NCERT Textbooks Now On Amazon For Students & UPSC Aspirants, Know Key Benefits

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Last Chance To Apply For Round 3 Seat Allotment; Check Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Last Chance To Apply For Round 3 Seat Allotment; Check Details Here

UGC Mandates All Higher Education Institutions To Include Electoral Literacy In Their Curriculum

UGC Mandates All Higher Education Institutions To Include Electoral Literacy In Their Curriculum