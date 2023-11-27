UPSC CSE Mains 2023 Result Date Soon At upsc.gov.in; Check Past Years Trend | Representative image

The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) will soon announce the date for the Civil Services Exam (UPSC CSE) Mains 2023. As the commission, 14,624 candidates have qualified for the UPSC Mains exam 2023. These candidates will appear in the Mains exam to be held by the UPSC on September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24.

As per the schedule, the commission will conduct the interview round once the UPSC CSE Mains result 2023 is out. The UPSC CSE Mains exam 2023 merit list will have the names and roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

The civil service examination is held on a national level. The UPSC CSE vacancies range between 700 and 1000, with the majority of them going to Indian Administrative Services (IAS) and Indian Police Services (IPS).

UPSC receives around 9-10 lakh registrations for its CSE exam, out of which around 5 lakh students take the preliminary exam.

vancancy

This year, Civil services vacancy stands at 1105.

According to the past year's trends, the UPSC CSE 2023 Mains exam result date will be declared in the first week of December.

UPSC Mains exam Year: 2023

Mains Exam Date: September 15, 16, 17, 23 & 24, 2023

Mains Exam Result Date: December 2023 (Expected)

Here's the past 4 years schedule

2022

Mains Exam Date: September 16, 17, 18, 24 & 25, 2022

Mains Exam Result Date: December 6, 2022

2021

Mains Exam Date: January 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2022

Mains Exam Result Date: March 17, 2022

2020

Mains Exam Date: January 8, 9, 10, 16 and 17, 2021

Mains Exam Result Date: March 23, 2021

2019

Mains Exam Date: September 20, 21, 22, 28 and 29, 2019

Mains Exam Result Date: January 14, 2020