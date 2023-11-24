UPSC NDA, NA 2 Result 2023 Out at upsc.gov.in, Direct Link To Check

UPSC NDA NA (I) 2023 | Twitter @IAF_MCC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the NDA and NA – II Results 2023. The written results for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (II) 2023 can be viewed through the official site of UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

As per the released notification, the commission has selected 7971 candidates after the written exam was conducted by UPSC on September 3, 2023. The next process for these selected candidates will be the SSB round. Candidates will have to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website at joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the announcement of the written results.

They would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID.

Here is the Direct Link to check

UPSC NDA, NA 2 Result 2023 Out at upsc.gov.in, How to Check | UPSC

The official release stated, "The mark-sheets of the candidates, will be put on the Commission’s website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of final result. (After concluding SSB Interviews) and will remain available on the website for a period of thirty (30) days."

Steps to download UPSC NDA, NA 2 Result 2023:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Then on the homepage and click on the link available for UPSC NDA & NA II Written Result 2023.

A new page would appear, click on the PDF link.

Check the names of selected candidates for the interview round.

Download the result PDF for further use and take its printout.