UPSC CMS exam 2023: registration process to begin today at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CMS exam 2023 | ANI

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release UPSC CMS Exam 2023 notification today, April 19, 2023.

Last date to apply for UPSC CMS Exam 2023

The registration process will begin today onwards and will close on May 9, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Exam date for UPSC CMS Exam 2023

The examination will be conducted on July 16, 2023.

Candidates who want to apply for the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) 2023 should have passed the written and practical parts of the final MBBS examination.

Age Limit for UPSC CMS Exam 2023

The age limit of the candidate should be below 32 years.

Application fee for UPSC CMS Exam 2023

The application fees is ₹200/- for all candidates.

Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

UPSC CMS Exam 2023 Admit Card

The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination and no admit card will be sent by post to any candidate.

Steps to apply for UPSC CMS Exam 2023

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CMS Exam 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the direct link to apply.

Register yourself and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Once finished, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.