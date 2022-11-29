e-Paper Get App
UPSC 2022: Civil services mains result soon; check details here

The notification also advises aspirants to keep their documents ready for interviews.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar
New Delhi: The result of the Civil Services Mains exam (CSE Mains) 2022 will be announced by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) soon, says an official says notification released on upsc.gov.in.

Once the results are released candidates can check the same on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. However, the exact date and time for results are not confirmed but the commission through a notice dated November 24 informed that results will be announced soon. The notification also advises aspirants to keep their documents ready for interviews.

The interviews for the UPSC CSE will take place early next year. After that, final results, on the basis of Mains result and interview/personality test will be prepared.

Applicants who qualify in the UPSC mains examination 2022 will be called for the personality test or interview round. The notification also stated that the UPSC would start calling candidates who qualify the CSM (Civil Services Mains) Exam 2022 for personality test or interviews from early 2023.

“The candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 (CSM2022) are informed that the result of this Examination is likely to be declared. It may also be noted that the Commission would start conducting the Personality Tests/Interviews of the candidates, who qualify the CSM-2022, from early next year,” the official notification on UPSC’s website read.

