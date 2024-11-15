UPPSC PCS Exam 2024: Revised Dates Announced Following Protest, To Be Held On 22 Dec In Two Shifts

Representative Image | Representative Image

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced a revised date for the PCS 2024 preliminary examination. The exam will now take place on 22 December, instead of being spread over two days as initially planned. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will run from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and the second shift will take place from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

This decision came after large-scale protests in Prayagraj, where students called for the exam to be held in one day and in a single shift instead of the two-day schedule.

Originally, the exam was set for the 22 December and 23 December, but the commission has now opted to conduct it in two shifts on a single day, 22nd December, in response to the agitating students' demands.

The Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) preliminary exams, initially scheduled to be conducted in three shifts on December 22 and 23, have now been postponed and the matter remains unresolved. Many students are still protesting against the government's deferred decision on the review officer and assistant review officer exams.