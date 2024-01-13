UPMSP Announces 2024 High School and Intermediate Board Exam Schedule With Enhanced Security Measures | Photo: Representative Image

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the exam schedule for the High School and Intermediate board exams of 2024. Exams are scheduled to start on February 22 and end on March 9.

The UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations' practical test dates are from January 25 to February 9. For the impending exams, the UPMSP has made the decision to strengthen security. The UPMSP guidelines will be followed when allocating the examination centers online.

To stop exam cheating, strict policies have been implemented. This time, the security code that will be printed on them has been numbered alongside the copies. In order to prepare for the UP Board Exams in 2024, the board has now also issued instructions to set up a command and control center.

Control room set up

Control rooms have been set up in the Lucknow District School Inspector and Camp Office ahead of the impending exam so that the board can keep an eye on the centers. This time, the regional office will house the command and control centers for question paper maintenance and monitoring.

The command center will be connected to the IP addresses of the Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) of the exam centers located within the office area. They will be monitored 24 hours by the UPMSP.

Additional measures

In addition, the center administrators will receive training for carrying out additional responsibilities, such as maintaining the question papers, opening the strong rooms, and maintaining the question paper details. To train the invigilators and other administrators, ten officers from the regional offices have been named master trainers.

Between January 21 and 25, three administrators chosen by the district school inspector will receive training from two trainers in each regional office.

Exams to be administered in two shifts

Exams for Classes 10 and 12 of the UPMSP will be administered in two shifts. There will be two shifts: an early shift from 8 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. and a late shift from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.