UP Shocker: Dalit Class 10 Student Allegedly Assaulted, Subjected To Casteist Abuse After Independence Day Function In Bhadohi | FPJ

Bhadohi: A Class 10 Dalit student was allegedly assaulted and subjected to casteist abuse by a group of youths after returning from an Independence Day function at his school here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Bhidiyura village under Suriyawan police station, and a video of the alleged assault was later circulated on social media, police said.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly made casteist remarks against the student. Some of the youths also allegedly recorded the incident and circulated the video, Circle Officer Sumeet Tripathi said.

On a complaint by the student’s grandmother, Kanti Kannaujia, police registered a case against three named accused and others under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Information Technology Act.

The named accused were identified as Shubham Upadhyay, Arjun Pandit and Ganesh Yadav.

Circle Officer Sumeet Tripathi said an investigation was underway and further action would follow.

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