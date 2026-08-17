 UP Shocker: Dalit Class 10 Student Allegedly Assaulted, Subjected To Casteist Abuse After Independence Day Function In Bhadohi
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UP Shocker: Dalit Class 10 Student Allegedly Assaulted, Subjected To Casteist Abuse After Independence Day Function In Bhadohi

A Class 10 Dalit student in Bhadohi was allegedly assaulted and subjected to casteist abuse by a group of youths after attending an Independence Day function. The incident was recorded and the video circulated on social media. Police registered a case against three named accused and others under the BNS, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and IT Act. An investigation is underway.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 17, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
UP Shocker: Dalit Class 10 Student Allegedly Assaulted, Subjected To Casteist Abuse After Independence Day Function In Bhadohi
UP Shocker: Dalit Class 10 Student Allegedly Assaulted, Subjected To Casteist Abuse After Independence Day Function In Bhadohi | FPJ

Bhadohi: A Class 10 Dalit student was allegedly assaulted and subjected to casteist abuse by a group of youths after returning from an Independence Day function at his school here, police said on Sunday.

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The incident took place in Bhidiyura village under Suriyawan police station, and a video of the alleged assault was later circulated on social media, police said.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly made casteist remarks against the student. Some of the youths also allegedly recorded the incident and circulated the video, Circle Officer Sumeet Tripathi said.

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On a complaint by the student’s grandmother, Kanti Kannaujia, police registered a case against three named accused and others under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Information Technology Act.

The named accused were identified as Shubham Upadhyay, Arjun Pandit and Ganesh Yadav.

Circle Officer Sumeet Tripathi said an investigation was underway and further action would follow.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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