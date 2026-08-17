‘NTA Makes The Mistake, Student Serves The Sentence’: Rahul Gandhi Slams UGC NET Re-Exam For Three Subjects, Says ‘NTA’s Leadership Must Be Held Accountable Too’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticised the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday over its decision to re-conduct the UGC-NET June 2026 examination for English, Commerce and Sociology, alleging that students are being made to bear the consequences of errors in the examination process.

Modi ji, look at what your NTA has just done.



UGC-NET exams for Sociology, English and Commerce were held between 22 and 30 June. Nearly two months later, NTA has cancelled all three because it set faulty papers and repeated old questions.



Thousands of candidates who prepared… https://t.co/TUMhhMhjvL — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 17, 2026

Gandhi took to social media to respond to the development, stating that the UGC-NET examinations for the three subjects were held between June 22 and June 30, but were cancelled nearly two months later due to complaints about errors in the question papers.

“Modi ji, look at what your NTA has just done,” Gandhi said, alleging that the agency had set faulty papers and repeated questions from previous examinations.

He said thousands of candidates who had spent years preparing for the examination, paid application fees and travelled to examination centres would now have to go through the process again in September.

“NTA makes the mistake, but the student serves the sentence,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi further criticised the broader examination and education system, saying students were losing their time, money, confidence and mental well-being because of repeated disruptions. “I said this in Kota, in Dehradun, in Prayagraj, and I will keep saying it - this is no longer an education system. It is an extraction machine,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi Questions Whether Papers Were Leaked

Gandhi also questioned whether the faulty question papers could have been leaked before the examination.

“NTA still won’t answer the real question - were these papers leaked before the exam? Just like every other arm of the Modi government, NTA never says it’s their fault. Just like every other compromised paper, I am absolutely sure there will be no accountability” he said.

“Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation was the first step, not the last. NTA’s leadership must be held accountable too,” Gandhi added.

Addressing candidates who will have to appear for the examination again, Gandhi said students should not be blamed for the situation.

“To every student sitting this exam again in September - you are not the problem,” he said, adding that he would continue to demand answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the functioning of the examination system.

📢 UGC-NET June 2026 | Important Notice



NTA had received several complaints about multiple errors in the papers of English, Commerce and Sociology. NTA formed a committee to enquire into and look into these errors and as per the recommendation of the committee, NTA will… pic.twitter.com/oejnlRSe0c — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 16, 2026

NTA To Re-Conduct UGC-NET Exams For Three Subjects

The NTA announced on Sunday that the UGC-NET June 2026 examinations for English, Commerce, and Sociology would be re-conducted following several complaints about errors in the question papers.

A committee was constituted to investigate the complaints and rectify the errors in the report, the agency said. As per the committee’s recommendations, NTA has decided to conduct fresh examinations for the three subjects to ensure a fair and error-free examination.

The re-examination will be held on September 9 and 10, 2026.

English: September 9, 2026 — Shift 1

Commerce: September 9, 2026 — Shift 2

Sociology: September 10, 2026 — Shift 1

Candidates appearing for the re-examination will not have to pay any additional fee.

The NTA has also clarified that the results for the remaining 84 subjects will be declared as scheduled. The agency said the allocation of seats will not be reduced due to the re-conduct of examinations in the three subjects.