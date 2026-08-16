UGC-NET June 2026: NTA To Re-Conduct English, Commerce, Sociology Papers In September |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will re-conduct the UGC-NET June 2026 examinations for English, Commerce and Sociology in September after a committee found several errors in the question papers.

According to a public notice issued on August 16, the three papers contained multiple factual, typographical and translation-related errors. The committee constituted by NTA examined the complaints received from candidates and recommended that the papers be held again to ensure a fair and error-free examination.

The UGC-NET June 2026 examination was conducted from June 22 to 30 across 87 subjects for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF),

Assistant Professor eligibility and admission to PhD programmes.

UGC-NET 2026 retest schedule

NTA has announced the following dates for the three papers:

- English: September 9, 2026 — Shift 1, 9 AM to 12 Noon

- Commerce: September 9, 2026 — Shift 2, 3 PM to 6 PM

- Sociology: September 10, 2026 — Shift 1, 9 AM to 12 Noon

The agency said details regarding the examination city, centre and admit card will be released separately on the official UGC-NET website.

Candidates appearing for the re-conducted papers will not have to pay any additional examination fee.

Why are the three papers being re-conducted?

NTA said it received several complaints regarding the English, Commerce and Sociology question papers. Following this, a committee was formed to examine the reported issues.

The committee found a range of problems, including misspelt names of prominent scholars, incorrect or unclear book titles, errors in the wording of questions and grammatical mistakes. It also noted issues involving gender and number agreement, punctuation, non-standard terms used for established concepts and repetition of a significant number of questions that had appeared in earlier examinations.

NTA said the extent of the defects meant that the papers did not meet the required standards of fairness and accuracy. The agency also clarified that these issues could not be adequately addressed simply by dropping questions during the answer-key challenge process. As a result, NTA decided to conduct the three papers again.

Results for other 84 subjects not to be delayed

The re-conduct of the three papers will not hold up the result process for the remaining 84 subjects.

NTA said results for the 84 subjects for which the answer-key challenge process was issued earlier on August 16 will be declared according to schedule. The allocation of JRF seats and the issuance of e-certificates for Assistant Professor eligibility and PhD admission for these subjects will also proceed without being affected by the retest.

For the three subjects being re-conducted, the subject-wise allocation for JRF, Assistant Professor eligibility and PhD admission will be carried out as prescribed in the UGC-NET Information Bulletin.

NTA has also stated that the number of candidates qualifying for Assistant Professor eligibility will be equal to 6% of the candidates who appeared in the June 2026 examination or the retest, whichever is higher.

The agency further clarified that once the numbers already allocated for each subject have been determined, they will not be reduced after the re-conducted examination.

Candidates advised to follow official websites

NTA has asked candidates to rely only on official communications for further updates, including information on examination centres and admit cards.

Candidates should regularly check the official NTA website and the UGC-NET portal for updates regarding the September re-examination.