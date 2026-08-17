TNAU Admissions 2026: 1,112 UG Agricultural Seats Remain Vacant Across Tamil Nadu, Fresh Counselling To Be Held From August 24–27 |

Coimbatore: More than 1,100 seats remain vacant in undergraduate agricultural courses in Tamil Nadu after the completion of the earlier rounds of counselling, the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has announced.

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Counselling to fill the vacant seats will be conducted from August 24 to 27. Eligible students have been sent invitations and must appear for counselling on the date allotted to them with all required certificates and supporting documents.

The admission process began after TNAU released the rank list for agricultural courses at its Coimbatore campus on July 3. Online counselling subsequently commenced on July 9 for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes offered by the university and its affiliated colleges.

A separate admission process was conducted for students who had studied in government schools and applied under the 7.5 per cent preferential reservation. Certificate verification for these candidates was held on July 20, following which admission orders were issued to eligible students.

A total of 424 seats have been earmarked for government school students under the 7.5 per cent reservation. Of these, only 202 seats have been filled so far, leaving 222 seats vacant. The remaining seats under the quota are expected to be included in the forthcoming round of counselling.

Across all categories, 5,236 seats were available for admission to agricultural courses during the current academic year. Of these, 4,124 seats were allotted through the general counselling process. However, 1,112 seats remain unfilled after the completion of the initial rounds.

The university has now scheduled another round of counselling to ensure that the maximum number of available seats is filled before the admission process concludes.

Candidates who have received counselling invitations have been advised to carefully verify the date, time and venue mentioned in their communication.

Students must bring the prescribed academic, community, nativity and other relevant certificates required to establish their eligibility.

Admission will be subject to verification of the documents and the availability of seats in the preferred course and institution.

TNAU urged invited candidates to attend the counselling without fail, as absence on the scheduled date could affect their opportunity to secure admission.

Further details regarding the counselling schedule and document requirements are available through the university’s official admission channels.

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