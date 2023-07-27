UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration Ends Tomorrow at dgme.up.gov.in | Representative Image

The Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) has announced the last date for registration in UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling. Aspiring students must complete their registration process by July 28 to be considered for the counselling process. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in.

Steps to apply for UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) Uttar Pradesh at dgme.up.gov.in.

Step 2: On the DGME UP homepage, candidates will find a section titled "UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration."

Step 3: In the "UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration" section, candidates will be required to create an account. They must provide essential details such as their name, contact information, and email address.

Step 4: After creating the account, candidates can log in using their newly created credentials.

Step 5: Candidates need to fill in all the required personal and academic details in the registration form.

Step 6: Click on submit and download the page.

Step 7: Once all the information is confirmed, candidates can submit the registration form.

Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round will have to pay registration fees of ₹2000/- through website. The payment should be made through SBI Bank. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in.

Candidates can visit the official link for more info and stay updated.

