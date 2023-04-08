 UP: Mathura school principal accused of harassing female teacher, suspended
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP: Mathura school principal accused of harassing female teacher, suspended

UP: Mathura school principal accused of harassing female teacher, suspended

A detailed inquiry has been ordered against principal in the matter and he has been sent to a secondary school in Lalpur village pending its submission.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
The principal of an upper primary school here in Raya development block was suspended for allegedly inappropriately touching a female teacher of his school. |

Mathura: The principal of an upper primary school here in Raya development block was suspended for allegedly inappropriately touching a female teacher of his school, an official said on Saturday.

A detailed inquiry has been ordered against principal in the matter and he has been sent to a secondary school in Lalpur village pending its submission.

Read Also
Chennai police arrest Kalakshetra dance teacher in sexual harassment case
article-image

The female teacher had in a written complaint to the Assistant District Basic Shiksha Adhikari alleged that the principal of her school was indulging in indecent behaviour with her and also threatened her, BSA Virendra Kumar Singh said.

The assistant BSA investigated the matter and submitted a report, on the basis of which Kartar Singh was suspended, the BSA said.

The teacher in her complaint said Kartar Singh often touched her inappropriately and put his hand around her neck and asked students to take their photographs, he said.

The charges were found to be true in the investigation, he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Mathura school principal accused of harassing female teacher, suspended

UP: Mathura school principal accused of harassing female teacher, suspended

CUET-UG 2023 registrations to reopen tomorrow; apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET-UG 2023 registrations to reopen tomorrow; apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in

West Bengal Varsity Turf War: Edu minister miffed after governor asks V-Cs to submit weekly report

West Bengal Varsity Turf War: Edu minister miffed after governor asks V-Cs to submit weekly report

What should you know about university life in UK? Indian student answers

What should you know about university life in UK? Indian student answers

Growing appeal for UK boarding schools among Indian families

Growing appeal for UK boarding schools among Indian families