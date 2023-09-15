UP Govt. Set To Increase 800+ PG Medical Seats In State

Uttar Pradesh To Increase PG Medical Seats From next academic session. | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

To boost the higher medical education in Uttar Pradesh, the state government is set to introduce more than 800 postgraduate medical (PG) seats in government medical institutions across the state. The move to increase the PG medical seats will begin from the next academic session. The initiative will primarily concentrate on enhancing the capabilities of institutions such as King George's Medical University (KGMU) and Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow, Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College in Kanpur, as well as medical colleges in outlying districts.

The UP government on X (formerly twitter) writes, "After giving a push to healthcare facility, Uttar Pradesh now plans its biggest ever leap in higher medical education by adding over 800 PG medical seats across government medical institutions in the state from 2024 session onwards."

As per the reports, the UP government will add another 150 seats in addition to the 763 already proposed seats. The Medical Education Department aims to augment specialized care for patients in medical colleges located in peripheral districts. Consequently, the proposal includes allocating seats in autonomous state medical colleges (ASMCs) that have been established within the last five years.

According to a government announcement issued in July this year, there has been a rise from 387 medical institutions in the state earlier in 2014 to 704 now, a rise of 82%. Additionally, the number of MBBS seats has increased by 110 percent, from 51,348 in 2014 to 1,07,948 currently, and the number of PG seats has increased by 117 percent, from 31,185 before 2014 to 67,802 right now.

Increase in Budget

According to the reports, the state aims to invest 518.39 crore for 432 MBBS seats in 7 medical colleges and 375.92 crores for 556 post-graduate seats in 12 Medical College for INR under CSS.