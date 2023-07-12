Kerala PG Medical Admission 2023: Last Date To Apply Today At cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala PG Medical Admission 2023 | Representative image

The Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) will close the registrations for Kerala PG courses for admission into Government Medical Colleges in the State and Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram. According to the schedule, the registration period for Kerala PG medical admission will conclude on July 12 at 4 PM. Candidates can apply by visiting the official site of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

To register, they must fill out the necessary details such as their NEET roll number, date of birth, NEET rank, and access code in the login box.

The official notice reads, "Allotment of seats from the rank list for all courses in Self Financing Medical colleges will be made in accordance with orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India/Hon’ble High Court of Kerala or the orders of the Government of Kerala/Government of India or as per the law in existence at the time of the Centralized Allotment Process (CAP)."

Steps to register Kerala PG Medical admission 2023: