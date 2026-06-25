UP Govt Cracks Down On Coaching Centres After Lucknow Fire Tragedy; Several Institutes Sealed Across State | X

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh authorities intensified their crackdown on coaching institutes on Wednesday, sealing several prominent coaching centres and libraries across Lucknow days after a fire in an illegally operating building claimed 15 lives.

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who said no coaching centre or nursing home would be allowed to operate from a basement, joint teams of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and Fire Department conducted inspections across the city. The drive is part of a statewide campaign launched after the deadly fire exposed widespread violations of safety and building regulations.

Twelve coaching institutes and libraries were sealed during the operation. Among those shut down were branches of Allen in Krishna Nagar and Hazratganj, Gravity in Kapoorthala, and major competitive examination coaching institutes Government Exam Wala and Paramount. Officials said the institutions were found violating fire safety norms, building regulations or operational guidelines.

The crackdown triggered panic among coaching operators. Several institute owners reportedly shut their centres and left before inspection teams arrived. Hundreds of students were seen wandering outside closed coaching centres and libraries, uncertain about the status of their classes.

"I was planning to take admission in a coaching institute, but after the fire incident, I am scared," said Ashankit, a student of National PG College. "Parents and students now want assurance that coaching centres are safe."

The state government has ordered inspections of coaching institutes across all districts. Teams comprising officials from the police, district administration, fire department, development authorities and electrical safety departments have been tasked with checking fire NOCs, emergency exits, electrical systems, occupancy limits and compliance with approved building plans.

"No coaching centre or nursing home will be allowed to operate in a basement. Human life is precious and there can be no compromise on safety standards," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said while reviewing the enforcement drive.

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Meanwhile, the Lucknow Development Authority pasted a demolition notice on the building where the fire occurred. LDA Vice Chairman Prathamesh Kumar said the structure would be demolished on July 7.

The building is owned by Virendra Shukla, who also owns Rameshwaram Institute of Technology and Management. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and arrested four accused, including Shukla, in connection with the tragedy.

The fallout from the incident has also reached the bureaucracy. Six LDA officials have been suspended for alleged negligence, while notices seeking action have been sent to the state government against 18 other officials.

Authorities said more than 100 coaching institutes across Uttar Pradesh are under scrutiny and further sealing and enforcement action is expected in the coming days as the government seeks to tighten oversight of educational establishments operating in densely populated urban areas.

The statewide campaign is being seen as one of the most extensive crackdowns on coaching institutes in recent years, with authorities under pressure to ensure that safety violations do not lead to another tragedy.