Forensic Team Seals Lucknow Building As Probe Begins Into Fire That Killed 15 Students |

Lucknow: Investigators on Tuesday began a detailed probe into the devastating fire that killed 15 students at a coaching centre and animation institute in Lucknow's Aliganj area, as a forensic team sealed the entire building and started collecting evidence from inside the premises.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, visited the site along with forensic experts to determine the cause of the blaze that claimed 15 lives and left several others injured.

Officials said the exact cause of the fire has not yet been established. However, preliminary findings suggest that the blaze may have been triggered by the explosion of an air-conditioner compressor. Investigators are examining electrical systems, fire safety arrangements and structural conditions inside the building.

The SIT, headed by Additional Chief Secretary Amrit Abhijat and comprising senior police officials including ADG Lucknow Zone Praveen Kumar, has been asked to submit its report to the chief minister within seven days.

The state government has already taken action against officials found prima facie responsible for lapses. Four officials from the electricity department, fire department and Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) have been suspended pending inquiry.

Police have also arrested four people, including the building owner, a pet shop owner operating from the premises, an animation institute operator and another tenant. Two other accused named in the FIR are absconding.

An FIR has been registered against six named accused and several unidentified persons under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service Act. Police said the role of other individuals connected with the building is also being investigated.

The tragedy unfolded on Monday afternoon when a fire broke out in a commercial building in Purnia locality of Aliganj. The ground floor housed a pet shop, while the first floor was being used as a warehouse. A coaching centre for school students and a 3D animation training institute operated from the upper floors.

According to police, the fire started around 2.30 pm and rapidly engulfed the building. Thick smoke and flames trapped dozens of students on the upper floors. Rescue teams comprising firefighters, police personnel and SDRF members launched an operation, but many students could not escape.

Fifteen students died in the incident, most of them reportedly due to suffocation. Several others sustained burn injuries, while nine students were seriously injured after jumping from the building in a desperate attempt to save themselves.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cut short his programme in Aligarh and rushed to Lucknow after learning about the incident. Senior officials, including Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, DGP Rajeev Krishna and Director General of Fire Services Sujit Pandey, monitored rescue and relief operations at the site.

The forensic examination and SIT investigation are expected to focus on the source of the fire, alleged violations of fire safety norms and the accountability of those responsible for operating the building.