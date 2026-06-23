'Truly Heartbreaking': Ex-MP & Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Expresses Grief As Death Toll Rises To 18 In Lucknow Fire Tragedy

Former Rajya Sabha MP & Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi |

Mumbai: Following a devastating fire tragedy at a coaching centre in Lucknow, former Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday said it is truly heartbreaking to read about the incident.

Ex-Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, taking to her X account (formerly Twitter), said, “15 kids and 6 pets all gone in the fire. Truly heartbreaking to read.”

15 kids and 6 pets all gone in the fire. Truly heartbreaking to read. pic.twitter.com/3Glfxsh2FL — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) June 23, 2026

Death toll rises to 18

According to IANS, the latest death toll in the Lucknow fire tragedy jumped to 18. Out of the 18 victims, officials have identified nearly 15 individuals killed in the blaze. The officials have informed the family members of the victims.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Shahjan, Sukhmani Singh, Aditya Srivastava, Jwanil Chakraborty, Sagar Pant, Nilesh, Sayyam, Bhavishya, Jyoti, Abdul Rahman, Anamika Samant, Suraj Singh, Md Ammar, and Teejraj, all residents of Lucknow, and Somalya, a resident of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas.

Fire erupts at coaching centre

Meanwhile, the fire erupted at a coaching institute operating in the Purnia area of Aliganj, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky and forcing students to scramble for safety. In dramatic scenes witnessed by locals, several students jumped from the building to escape the rapidly spreading flames.

Read Also Lucknow Coaching Centre Fire: Cats Rescued From Burning Building As Death Toll Reaches 15

Soon after the incident was reported, eight fire brigades were dispatched to the coaching centre. Firefighters launched an intensive operation to contain the blaze and evacuate those trapped inside.

Officials said that at least 12 people had been rescued from the building by the time the fire was brought under partial control. Rescue personnel also managed to save a cat during the operation.

The intensity of the flames and heavy smoke made access difficult, forcing firefighters to adopt alternative methods to reach parts of the building.

Victims and rescue efforts

According to IANS, most of the victims were reportedly between 20 and 24 years of age. Meanwhile, the animals trapped in the pet shop also perished in the fire.

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