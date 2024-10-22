 UP DElEd 2024 Application Window Closes Today: Apply Here At updeled.gov.in
The application process for the Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) admission 2024 ends today, October 22. Candidates can apply at updeled.gov.in. The last date to pay the fee is October 23, and printing of application forms ends on October 25. Counseling will be held for 2,33,350 seats, with a merit list based on academic performance.

Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Representative image

The online application process for the Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) admission 2024 ends today, October 22. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications at updeled.gov.in.

Important Dates:

Application Window Reopened: October 16, 2024

Last Date to Pay Application Fee: October 23, 2024

Deadline to Print Application Form: October 25, 2024

Application Steps:

Visit updeled.gov.in.

Click on the UP DElEd registration link on the homepage.

Read the instructions and complete Part 1: candidate registration.

Pay the application fee (₹700 for general/OBC candidates, ₹500 for SC/ST candidates, and ₹200 for PwD candidates).

Complete Part 2: submit registration and upload a scanned photo and signature.

Download the completed application form.

Important Information:

The application forms will be considered complete only after the application fee is paid. Candidates can print their forms once the bank confirms the payment.

There will be no application form correction window, so applicants must verify all information before submission.

Reserved category candidates from states/UTs other than Uttar Pradesh will be classified as unreserved candidates.

Admission Details:

Counseling will be conducted for a total of 2,33,350 DElEd seats in Uttar Pradesh. Last year, 3,36,187 candidates applied, but only 1,63,250 completed the admission process. The state merit list will be based on the percentage of marks in high school, intermediate, and graduation examinations.

