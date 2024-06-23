UP Common Nursing Entrance Test 2024 Results Declared By ABVMU; Check Details Here!

Representative Image |

The results for the UP Common Nursing Entrance Test (CNET) 2024 have officially been released by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU). The candidates who appeared for the exam will now be able to check their results on the ABVMU's official website at www.abvmuup.edu.in. In order to view and download the result, the candidates need to enter their login details. ABVMU UP conducted Common Nursing Entrance Test (CNET) 2024 on June 14, 2024, for BSc. Nursing course (4years) for academic session 2024-25.

Score Accepted By List Of Universities Below

1. All Government and Private Nursing colleges Affiliated to ABVMU, UP

2. SGPGIMS, Lucknow

3. KGMU, Lucknow

4. RMLIMS, Lucknow

5. UPUMS, Saifai

6. LLRM, Meerut

Minimum Qualifications For Admission

1. obtained a minimum of 45% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) taken together and passed in English individually from any recognized board.

2. In respect of candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC the marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) taken together shall be 40% instead of 45% for General Category candidates.

3. English is a compulsory subject in 10+2 for eligibility for admission in B.Sc. Nursing.

4. Candidates are also eligible from State Open School recognized by State Government and National Institute of Open School (NIOS) recognized by central government having Science subjects and English only.

5. Colour Blind candidates are eligible provided that colour-corrective contact lens and spectacles are worn by such candidates.

6. The selection of candidates will be subject to medical fitness. No selected candidate will be permitted to join the course unless declared medically fit by the Medical Board constituted by the Government Medical College or the District CMO.

7. Married candidates are also eligible.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. In any case, if the candidates have doubts regarding their scores/results, they should immediately contact the concerned authorities about it.

Website - www.abvmuup.edu.in

Email - cnet24counselling@gmail.com

Helpline Contact No: 9519138493, 8960171291 (10:00 AM‐6:00PM)

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the above-mentioned exam.