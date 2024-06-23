NEET PG New Exam Dates To Be Released Soon; Check Details Here!

NEET PG 2024 | IStock

The National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Post Graduate (NEET-PG) exam which was scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, June 23, 2024, had been postponed. The announcement for the same was made a night before the exam. The new exam dates are awaited. In the notification, the Ministry of Education stated that the "fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest."

"Taking into consideration, the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations, Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of NEET-PG Entrance Examination, conducted by National Board of Examination for medical students. It has accordingly been decided, as a precautionary measure to postpone the NEET-PG Entrance Examination, scheduled to be held tomorrow i.e. 23rd June, 2024, " read the notification.

"Ministry of Health sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the students. This decision has been taken in the best interests of the students and to maintain the sanctity of examination process," the notification further added. The NEET PG aspirants are on tenterhooks as they await a new exam date.

Earlier, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the National Testing Agency and the NEET UG 2024 exams, the Ministry of Education has postponed several other exams. These exams include UGC-NET 2024, Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Exam and now the NEET PG 2024 exam.

The reason for the cancellation of these exams was stated to be unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances.

In a recent press conference, the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that while the government takes responsibility for the irregularities, they plan to work towards conducting "zero-error" exams in the future.