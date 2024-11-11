 UP BTC 2024 DEIEd Results Released: Check First & Third Semester Outcomes Now, Direct link And Details here
UP BTC 2024 DEIEd Results Released: Check First & Third Semester Outcomes Now, Direct link And Details here

The Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority has announced the results for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DEIEd) first and third semester exams, held from August 8 to 14, 2023. Candidates can check their results on the official website, btcexam.in, by entering their roll number and date of birth. The overall pass percentage for the first semester is 60.27%.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
Freepik Image

The Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority has released the results for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DEIEd) first and third semester examinations. These exams were conducted from August 8 to August 14, 2023, across 543 centers statewide. Under the leadership of Secretary Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, the examination committee convened at the Rajya Vigyan Shiksha Sansthan in Elanganj to finalize the results.

Candidates can now access the UP BTC DEIEd 1st semester results on the official UP BTC website, btcexam.in.

To view the DEIEd 1st semester results online, candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth. The following steps outline the process:

How to Download:

Visit the official UP BTC website and navigate to the DEIEd result section.

Select the program and group of papers you appeared for.

Enter your registration number, password, and security key, then click "Sign in."

Submit the entered details. Your result will be displayed on the next page.

View and download your result using the download option provided on the screen.

Additionally, the examination regulatory authority has initiated the practical submission process for semesters 1 and 3 of the DElEd 2023 (semester 1), along with sessions from 2021 and 2018, and BTC 2025. Candidates can find more information on the official website.

Pass Percentages and Statistics

For the DLEd 2023 First Semester, the overall pass percentage is 60.27%, with 71,691 candidates failing to clear the exam. The DLEd 2022 Third Semester achieved a pass percentage of 77.27%, while the DLEd 2022 First Semester had a pass percentage of 59.39%, resulting in 13,409 trainees failing. In the DLEd 2021 Third Semester, the pass percentage was 66.61%, with 7,918 candidates failing. The DLEd 2021 First Semester recorded a pass percentage of 71.76%, with 4,808 candidates not passing the test.

