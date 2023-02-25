UP Board Exam 2023: Lucknow Model Jail turns into exam centre for prisoners; pics inside

Lucknow Model Jail prison inmates appear for exam |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh, UP Board Exam 2023 is currently being conducted for Class 10 and 12 students across the state.

Prisoners in the state also took the exam along with other students on February 24, 2023. 24 prisoners appeared for the exam in the Lucknow Model Jail.

"We have 24 prisoners appearing for examinations. Their books are provided by the government. Education plays a major role in making a man good," said the jailor Ravindra Nath to ANI.

The prison department in Uttar Pradesh has directed the prison officials to provide all the help necessary to the inmates appearing for the exams.

"The exam is being conducted in a peaceful environment at this centre. The jail system here is very good. This is an ideal prison in UP where great efforts are being made for the development and character building of prisoners," said Dr. Ravindra Tripathi, Exam Center Administrator, Lucknow.

According to the order, the teachers have been called to the exam centre from outside and encouraged prisoners to help each other for preparation of the exam.

Almost 92.23 percent of prisoners passed the UP Class 10th Test for the UP Board Examinations 2022. Almost 70.83 percent of prisoners had successfully completed the UP Board Class 12 Test at the time. In total, 163 prisoners had passed the tests the previous year.