University of Melbourne set to launch dual degrees with these three Indian universities

Once they successfully complete their studies, Indian students will be awarded a Bachelor of Science from the University of Melbourne. | File

Mumbai: Australia’s University of Melbourne is all set to launch a Bachelor of Science (BS) dual degree with three major Indian Universities - the University of Madras, Savitribai Phule Pune University, and Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management in Hyderabad.

Indian students who enroll in the new dual degree will be able to complete their degree both at home and abroad, where they spend the first two years studying in India, followed by two years on campus in Melbourne.

Once they successfully complete their studies, Indian students will be awarded a Bachelor of Science from the University of Melbourne, and they have the option for their local institution to award the degree.

Read Also Australia's Deakin university is set to be the first foreign university to have a campus in India

Indian students will be allowed to study up to six masters subjects in their final year so they can fast track a master's degree from a array of disciplines including science, engineering, public health, and data science.

The initiative was announced by the University of Melbourne Vice Chancellor Duncan Maskell in Mumbai n March 9, 2023, while travelling with the Australian Prime Minister's Trade Delegation to India.

"With demand for our existing programs continuing to grow, we’re pleased to be working together with prestigious local universities to be part of the internationalisation of education in India and at home in Australia,” he said.

The University of Madras, SPPU and GITAM, are the first partners in the Bachelor of Science Dual Degree, with discussions underway with more institutions looking to offer the dual degree from 2024.