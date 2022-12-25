Current student visa trends in popular study abroad countries, US, UK, Canada, Australia

Representative image |

International student enrollment is becoming increasingly crucial to the financial sustainability of many higher education institutions throughout the world, as well as an important means of attracting talent and increasing campus diversity.

Throughout the 2020/21 academic year, higher education institutions evaluated instructional priorities in conjunction with public health and safety norms. Other elements of students' lives, such as their health and wellness and money, were affected by the form of instruction for students enrolled during the 2020/2021 academic year. To meet the diverse requirements of students, higher education institutions around the world collaborated with groups and associations.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic's obstacles, international education will continue in various forms, with students enthusiastic about studying abroad and numerous countries eager to welcome them.

A Look at the Trends of Student Visas in Top Countries

The following countries are popular with international students. Highlighted below are trends with some of the challenges experienced by students in separate countries.

1. UK

It appears that getting a UK student visa is becoming easier. According to the UK government's immigration data (for the fiscal year ending June 2022), there is a 215% increase in approvals for UK student visas for Indians beginning in 2019.

You must apply for student visas once you have decided on the best option for your degree and study requirements. Here are some recommendations to make the process go more smoothly:

Financial evidence

Check UK student visa requirements

Accept the offer and pay the tuition

Check your CAS letter

Complete the UK student visa application

Finalise documents and biometrics

Receive your entry vignette and a letter of decision

Collect your biometric residence permit

Your native country is an important part of your life and an excellent place to continue your studies and seek higher education. However, if you want to extend your horizons and obtain global exposure, you should consider studying in the United Kingdom. The UK is an outstanding place to study because of its excellent educational infrastructure, top-notch recognized teaching methodology, quality research, rich heritage, and diverse culture.

Quick Procedural:

It usually takes about three weeks for the Tier 4 Student Visa to arrive. However, depending on the location of your application, you should begin the visa application process three months in advance. Prior to applying for a student visa, make sure you have your university's certificate of acceptance for study (CAS).

Challenges:

Even though a student gets into the UK for studies, there're challenges he/she might face. The following are examples:

Homesickness

Culture shock and integration

English accent

Funding

2. Canada

After starting with a rejection rate of around 35% at the start of Covid-19 in 2019 and reducing to 60% in 2022, Canada's student visa success rate has finally shown some progress. In recent weeks, the number of student visas granted to candidates with a three-year gap has climbed. This considerable improvement is because, when Canada had a high rejection rate, students applied to other countries such as the UK, USA, and Australia.

Apply via the Student Direct Stream to obtain your study permit more quickly. If you are a legal resident of certain countries, you may be able to obtain your study permit more quickly if you apply online using the Student Direct Stream.

A Canadian Student Visa takes around seven weeks to obtain in India. With Student Direct Steam, you can acquire your visa in as little as 20 days. The length of the process is usually determined by the number of applications that the IRCC approves or rejects.

Challenges:

5 top challenges faced by overseas students in Canada:

Academic Struggles

Finding a job in Canada

High living expenses

Finding accommodation

Homesickness

3. Australia

Indian students constitute Australia's second-largest international student population. During the first ten months of 2021/22, almost 28,000 Indian students were awarded a student visa to Australia.

You can apply for an Australia Study Visa maximum of 124 days ahead of the commencement of your term at the selected university. Furthermore, you can travel to Australia up to 90 days before the start of your study.

The revised Simplified Student Immigration Framework (SSVF) Guidelines have made the Australian student visa process relatively straightforward and entirely online.

Challenges:

Financial Hardship

Differences in Education System

Language barriers

Cultural Differences

Workplace harassment

4. USA

According to US State Department data, Chinese students received 46,145 F1 visas from January to July 2022, far fewer than Indians. To date, the United States has given a record-breaking 82,000 visas to Indian students in 2022, demonstrating that it remains one of the most renowned study-abroad destinations in the world.

It is not challenging to attain a student visa for the United States from India; nevertheless, you must adhere to all student visa regulations for the United States and allow yourself plenty of time to complete and submit your documentation. Before applying for an F-1 student visa to the United States from India, you must be accepted into a degree program at a recognized US institution of higher learning.

Application Process:

The time it takes to apply for an F1 student visa varies depending on the individual and the circumstances. The entire process can take as fast as one week, but it can also take several months in more difficult circumstances.

Challenges:

Certain challenges that you might face while studying in the US. They are:

Facing cultural differences

Having academic difficulties

Struggling with finances

Blending in with the society

The Bottom Line

International student enrollment is an intrinsically challenging, expensive, and competitive topic that is becoming increasingly vital to the financial health of many institutions. A systematic, thoughtful, and well-informed approach will increase your chances of obtaining a student visa.

The author is founder and president of Abhinav Immigration Services.