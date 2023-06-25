Universities, teaching community should adapt to a future-oriented learning approach: J-K LG | PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday appealed to educational institutions and the teaching community to adapt to a learning approach that goes beyond classrooms and prepares students for future challenges and opportunities.

Addressing the second convocation of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, Sinha said, "Convocation is also an opportunity to celebrate eternal values, humility, creativity, righteousness, individuality and compassion, nurtured by the institution." "These values are invisible gold medals that empower students to create a better future of the country," he said.

K Kasturirangan, the chairman of the drafting committee of the National Education Policy 2020, was the chief guest on the occasion.

In his address, Sinha exhorted the youth to focus on innovation, new ideas, new technologies that will shape the future.

The lieutenant governor impressed on universities, educational institutions and the teaching community to adapt to a future-oriented learning approach that goes beyond the classrooms and prepares the students for the future challenges and opportunities.

"In this era of acceleration, teachers' role has expanded. They are not just information providers or a medium to complete the syllabus. Teachers are artisans and they need to shape minds and consciousness of new generation," he added.

Education must draw out all that is unique in students and individuality must be promoted so that students stepping out of campus and entering professional world will not be a hard disk of memories or storehouse of information, but they will be powerhouse of infinite creativity, Sinha said.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Education Policy is empowering our students to succeed in machine-dominated world and it is blended with the value system to ensure perfect balance in inner and outer growth of every student, he said.

"Technology is moving faster than ever before and it is increasingly transforming the way we live, socialise, travel and work. Our human capital is facing a completely different future and it is time that our classrooms and campus recognise the radical shift and create a new ecosystem,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Kasturirangan congratulated the graduating students and lauded their spirit, enthusiasm and curiosity. "Your mission of higher learning with great passion should not end here. Never give up on your dreams and aspirations," he said.

He commended the Lt Governor-led Union territory administration for taking unprecedented measures to bring reforms in the education system and implementing the National Educational Policy.

During the convocation, 72 students were conferred gold medals, while 147 students were awarded with merit certificates.

A total of 3,000 students have been awarded degrees for the academic years 2020-21 and 2021-22.