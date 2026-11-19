Union Minister G Kishan Reddy To Pay Telangana SSC Exam Fees For 4,741 Class 10 Students Across 87 Government Schools In Secunderabad | Representational image (AI-generated)

Secunderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines and Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy will bear the full Telangana SSC Board examination fees for 4,741 Class 10 students studying in 87 government schools across the Secunderabad Parliamentary Constituency.

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Continuing the initiative undertaken in previous years, G Kishan Reddy is extending this support in keeping with the spirit of Antyodaya, with the objective of encouraging students to pursue their education and work towards a bright future.

The initiative seeks to ensure that every student receives the encouragement and support needed to realise their potential. It reflects the Union Minister’s commitment to promoting access to education and creating opportunities for young people.

The Union Minister conveyed his best wishes to all students appearing for the Telangana SSC Board examinations and encouraged them to approach their examinations with confidence and determination.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the Telangana government accorded top priority to the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

As per the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister met with the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of SCs and STs, Faggan Singh Kulaste, along with other committee members at the Dr. Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development (MCRHRD) Institute of Telangana on Wednesday.

The CM briefed the Committee that the government was providing opportunities for SC and ST communities in education, employment, economics, and politics.

Highlighting that the government provided significant political opportunities to Dalits, including appointing them as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and as ministers in the state cabinet, CM Revanth Reddy said that numerous opportunities have been created for these communities in the appointment of the Public Service Commission and various state corporations.

The CM emphasised that the government has also ensured representation for SCs and STs wherever they possess the necessary qualifications and merit. The communities were also given priority in the allocation of 'Indiramma' (housing scheme) homes.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)