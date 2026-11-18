Kerala: 62 Students Hospitalised After Complaining Of Breathing Difficulties, Nausea; Tar-Mixing Plant Shut Down After Incident | Representative Image/ Investopedia

Kollam (Keralam): As many as 62 students of a private school at Kottiyam in this district were hospitalised on Wednesday after complaining of nausea, breathing difficulties and uneasiness, allegedly due to pollution from a nearby tar-mixing unit, police said.

The students, who were studying in classes up to Plus Two, were taken to a nearby hospital following the complaints, a senior police official said.

"Many children complained of nausea and breathing difficulties. None of them have any major health issues. All the children are stable as of now," he said.

Around eight ambulances were deployed to transport the students to the hospital, local authorities said.

The incident triggered protests by parents and local residents, who demanded the permanent closure of the plant, alleging violations of environmental norms.

The tar-mixing unit, located close to the school, had earlier been shut down following complaints of pollution from residents. However, it resumed operations after the High Court vacated a stay on its functioning following a plea by the plant management, the police official said.

The unit was shut down again following Wednesday's incident, he added.

The panchayat authorities had earlier issued a stop memo against the plant, but it resumed operations after obtaining permission from the court, local residents claimed.

They alleged that students began experiencing health problems after the unit resumed operations.

Activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), laid siege to a service road in Kottiyam, protesting the alleged failure of the district collector or any other senior official to visit the site.

Later in the day, the Keralam State Human Rights Commission registered a case on its own over the incident and ordered an inquiry into allegations that school students had fallen ill after inhaling smoke from the tar-mixing plant.

Commission member V Geetha directed the district collector, the Pollution Control Board's environmental engineer and the panchayat secretary to investigate the incident and submit a report within 15 days.

The commission initiated the proceedings based on media reports, according to an official statement.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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