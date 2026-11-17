Ragging Complaints Rock Rajasthan Medical Colleges As 80 Students Face Action In Barmer, 19 Suspended In Jodhpur | Representational Image

Jaipur: A spate of ragging incidents across medical colleges in Rajasthan has prompted the state government to adopt a tough stance, with Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar directing institutions to follow a strict zero-tolerance policy against harassment of junior students.

According to complaints received in October and November 2026, incidents of ragging and mental harassment involving first-year MBBS students have been reported from several medical colleges across the state. More than seven medical colleges reported such complaints within just nine days in October, raising serious concerns over the safety of freshers on campus and in hostels.

Ragging Complaints Across Medical Colleges

Barmer Medical College witnessed the largest disciplinary action, with 80 MBBS students, including 15 women, facing action over alleged ragging. Six students were expelled from the hostel, while disciplinary action, including suspension, was initiated against others.

At Dr. SN Medical College in Jodhpur, 19 students were suspended following an inquiry into ragging complaints.

Serious allegations of ragging and harassment by senior students have also emerged from Maharana Pratap Medical College in Pali, as well as medical colleges in Kota, Bikaner (Sardar Patel Medical College), Bhilwara, and Banswara.

Complaints from several institutions have reportedly reached the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the state health department.

Minister Orders Strict Anti-Ragging Measures

Taking serious note of the incidents, Khimsar said ragging, misconduct, and any form of physical or mental harassment of students would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He directed the Medical Education Department and officials of the Rajasthan Medical Education Society (RajMES) to ensure strict implementation of anti-ragging measures in all government and private medical colleges.

The minister said, "Medical colleges are institutions meant to impart education and nurture values, and it is the responsibility of their administrations to provide students with a safe, respectful, and fear-free environment.”

Khimsar warned that if any future ragging incident came to light and an inquiry established negligence or indifference on the part of the college administration, the institution would be held accountable, and stringent punitive and disciplinary action would follow.

He termed practices such as harassing junior students, subjecting them to undue pressure, forcing them to stay awake late at night, making them participate in unwanted activities, or humiliating them as serious acts of indiscipline. Such behaviour, he said, would not be overlooked at any level.

College Authorities Face Accountability For Negligence

Khimsar instructed college administrations to promptly investigate every ragging complaint and take action in accordance with the rules. He also stressed that action would not be limited to students found guilty. Officials and institutional authorities responsible for negligence in preventing ragging would also face disciplinary proceedings.

Emphasising the need to protect complainants, the minister directed colleges to maintain the confidentiality of victims' identities and their families' details during investigations. Strict action would also be taken against anyone threatening complainants or pressuring them to withdraw their complaints.

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CCTV Monitoring And Evidence Preservation Ordered

All medical colleges have been directed to regularly monitor CCTV cameras installed across campuses, hostels, and other sensitive locations. Relevant CCTV footage and digital evidence must be preserved whenever a complaint is received to facilitate timely and impartial investigations. Hostel wardens, security personnel, and other staff members would also be questioned wherever necessary.

The minister called for regular confidential interactions with students to understand their concerns and identify possible instances of harassment. He also stressed the need for counselling sessions for freshers and awareness about the available channels for reporting ragging.

Anti-Ragging Committees and Anti-Ragging Squads have been asked to remain active and conduct regular monitoring of campuses and hostels.