Jaipur: Boys Burst Firecrackers Inside Public Dustbin, Run Away As BJP Councillor Approaches; He Appeals For Civic Sense | VIDEO

A video purportedly showing a boy lighting firecrackers inside a public dustbin, causing it to burst and get damaged, has drawn attention on social media. The incident is believed to have taken place in Jaipur during Diwali celebrations.

The video shows a boy lighting firecrackers inside a municipal dustbin installed in a public park. The act appears to leave the dustbin shattered, damaging public property and depriving park visitors of a facility meant for disposing of waste.

Following the incident, Jaipur BJP councillor Neeraj Agarwal took cognisance of the damage and shared a video appeal on Instagram, urging residents to teach children civic sense and discourage them from damaging public infrastructure.

Video Shows Firecrackers Being Burst Inside Public Dustbin

The footage shows a boy lighting firecrackers inside a blue municipal dustbin placed in a public park. The dustbin is seen damaged after the firecrackers are set off. The video has raised concerns over the destruction of public amenities during festive celebrations.

The damage to such facilities can also result in financial losses to the civic authorities, while leaving residents and park visitors without proper waste-disposal arrangements.

BJP Councillor Neeraj Agarwal Appeals To Residents

In his Instagram reel, Agarwal points out that public dustbins installed in parks are being damaged after firecrackers are burst inside them. He appeals to parents and residents to educate children about civic responsibility and the importance of protecting government property.

Acknowledging the importance of Diwali celebrations, Agarwal says that festivities should not come at the cost of destroying public amenities. He also requests people not to burn firecrackers inside dustbins, which have been installed for public use.

The councillor ends his appeal with folded hands, urging residents to fulfil their civic duties.

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Damaging Public Property Can Invite Legal Action

The destruction of municipal property is not merely an issue of civic responsibility and can attract legal consequences. Under Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, damaging public property through fire or an explosive substance can attract rigorous imprisonment ranging from one year to 10 years, along with a fine, subject to the facts of the case and due legal process.

No police action or case in connection with the incident has been confirmed in the information available so far.