From Jaipur To New York: How Priyanshi Pareek Built A Global Design Perspective

Priyanshi Pareek | File Photo

For roughly a decade, New York City-based graphic visual designer Priyanshi Pareek has built a career across some of the city's most diverse creative industries. From hospitality and fitness to packaging, public relations, fashion and wellness, her professional journey has been shaped by an unusually broad range of experiences.

But the foundation of that visual perspective can be traced nearly 7,000 miles away, to Jaipur, India.

Growing up surrounded by Rajasthan's architecture, craftsmanship, textiles and vibrant colour traditions, Pareek developed an appreciation for visual storytelling long before design became a profession. Some of her earliest visual memories came from her mother's handwoven sarees, exposing her to texture, pattern, colour and craftsmanship at an instinctive level.

When she eventually moved to New York and studied at the School of Visual Arts, that heritage encountered an entirely different creative environment.

“New York taught me how to strip away conventional thinking and embrace bold creative risks, but Jaipur gave me my instinctive eye for warmth, depth, and color,” Pareek reflects.

Instead of choosing between the two influences, she allowed them to coexist. Jaipur became the foundation; New York became the laboratory. That combination has become increasingly visible throughout her professional career.

Today, Pareek works as a visual graphic designer with Grovehouse, a New York-based hospitality group behind concepts including Lilia, Misi, Misipasta, Fini Pizza, Patio Bar and Concrete Shoals. Her responsibilities extend across branding, marketing campaigns, social media, advertising, email marketing, print collateral, environmental graphics and merchandise.

She also creates visual content supporting chef Missy Robbins' personal brand, helping communicate her restaurants, media appearances, events etc.

Before Grovehouse, she worked with JME & Co., a New York-based packaging and product design firm. There, Pareek worked on packaging, branding, retail presentations and production-ready artwork for products distributed through major retailers including Target, Walmart, TJ Maxx, Macy's, Nordstrom and Barnes & Noble.

Her experience at JME & Co. also brought her into projects for recognizable consumer brands including Hershey's, Peeps, Tootsie Roll, Life is Good, Brookstone, Nanette Lepore and Firestone. Another defining chapter came through working for the world's largest growing fitness chain where she worked as a visual graphic designer on the marketing team, she contributed to advertising campaigns, illustrations, motion graphics, social media, email marketing, environmental graphics and print collateral.

Her work with Sui Yoga in SoHo added yet another dimension. As a visual graphic designer working with the wellness studio, Pareek has created social media content, marketing materials, posters, illustrations, photography, video content, event promotions and printed assets.

The work supports classes, workshops, seasonal programming and community initiatives, requiring a visual language that feels approachable, energetic and connected to the studio's identity.

Earlier in her New York career, Pareek also worked with Lippe Taylor, an award-winning public relations and marketing agency. There, she developed presentations, infographics, social media campaigns, motion graphics, event collateral and packaging design for nationally recognized brands including Johnson & Johnson Vision, Cetaphil, Jergens, Botox, Differin, CoolSculpting and Neostrata.

Her experience with Enchanté Accessories similarly expanded her understanding of consumer-facing design. She worked on packaging design, product mockups, retail presentations and window-display concepts for products distributed through major retail channels.

Together, these experiences reveal the unusual breadth of Pareek's career. She has worked on brands where design needs to sell a product, environments where design needs to create an experience, campaigns where it needs to communicate quickly and wellness spaces where it needs to build a sense of community.

She has also worked across fashion, publishing, entertainment and consumer products through earlier roles with Kenneth Cole Productions, Mann Publication, The Light Alliance and other creative companies.

In a digital design landscape frequently dominated by cold, sterile minimalism and fleeting algorithmic trends, Pareek’s work stands out because it breathes with human authenticity.

Her visual systems are tactile, structurally rigorous, and culturally resonant. Whether she is orchestrating a brand rollout or directing intricate editorial typography, she approaches her craft less like a commercial technician and more like an anthropological storyteller.

Her journey also reflects the changing identity of South Asian creatives working internationally. Increasingly, designers are no longer expected to choose between their cultural roots and contemporary global design. They can inhabit both worlds, allowing each to influence the other.

For Pareek, Jaipur provided the instinct & New York provided the freedom to experiment.