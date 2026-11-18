NEET Paper Leak Case: Delhi Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against 14 Accused, Trial To Begin November 25 | Representational Image

A Delhi court on Wednesday ordered the framing of charges against 14 accused in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak case. The court also announced that the trial would begin on November 25 and continue on a day-to-day basis.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta directed that all 14 accused be produced before the court on November 21 for the formal framing of charges. A detailed order from the court is awaited.

Charges Include Cheating And Criminal Conspiracy

The court ordered the framing of charges for criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and destruction of evidence. The accused will also face charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.

In addition, the court directed that charges be framed against all 14 accused under Section 63 of the Copyright Act, which deals with copyright infringement. The decision marks an important step towards the trial in the paper leak case.

CBI Filed Chargesheets Against 14 Accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier filed a chargesheet against 13 accused before a fast-track court handling criminal cases related to paper leaks and the use of unfair means in public examinations, PTI reports.

The agency later filed a supplementary chargesheet against the 14th accused, Sheshrav Bajrang Suryawanshi, also known as Raj Suryawanshi. A resident of Nanded in Maharashtra, Suryawanshi was arrested on September 2.

NEET Exam Cancelled Over Paper Leak Allegations

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for students seeking admission to medical courses.

The NTA cancelled the examination on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak in the test held on May 3. A re-examination was subsequently conducted on June 21.

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