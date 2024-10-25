Union Bank of India Opens 1500 Local Bank Officer Positions, Check Details Here | Representative Image

Union Bank of India is currently accepting applications for the position of Local Bank Officer. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online at unionbankofindia.co.in, the official website of Union Bank of India. This hiring campaign will fill 1500 positions inside the company.

October 24 marks the start of the registration period, which ends on November 13, 2024.

Vacancy post:

Andhra Pradesh: 200 posts

Assam: 50 posts

Gujarat: 200 posts

Karnataka: 300 posts

Kerala: 100 posts

Maharashtra: 50 posts

Odisha: 100 posts

Tamil Nadu: 200 posts

Telangana: 200 posts

West Bengal: 100 posts

Eligibility criteria:

Full-time/regular Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a University/Institution recognized by the Government of India or its Regulatory bodies.

Minimum age: 20 years

Maximum age: 30 years

Age eligibility is determined as of October 1, 2024, the date when online registration starts.

Application fee:

Application fee for GEN/EWS/OBC category is ₹850/-

Application fee for SC/ST/PwBD candidates is ₹175/-

Payment methods include Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards, Mobile Wallets, and UPI

How to apply:

Visit the official website of bank, www.unionbankofindia.co.in

Click on ‘Recruitments’ page to open the Career Overview Page, ‘Click to View the Current Recruitment’ to open the link “Recruitment of Local Bank Officer (2025-26)” and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE” to open the On-Line Application Form.

To register application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen.

In case the candidate is unable to complete the application form in one go, he / she can save the data already entered by choosing "SAVE AND NEXT" tab. Prior to submission of the online application candidates are advised to use the "SAVE AND NEXT" facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required.

Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the “Validate your details” and “Save & Next” button.

Candidates can proceed to upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature detailed under point "Annexure-I".

Candidates can proceed to fill other details of the Application Form.

Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before “COMPLETE REGISTRATION”.

Modify details, if required, and click on “COMPLETE REGISTRATION” only after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature & Thumb Impression uploaded and other details filled by you are correct.

Click on the “Payment” tab and proceed with payment.

Click on the 'Submit' button.

Selection process:

Online Examination with 155 questions and a maximum score of 200 marks

Group Discussion if conducted based on the number of applicants

Application Screening based on eligibility and number of candidates

Personal Interview depending on the number of applicants

Penalty for wrong answers involves deducting 0.25 marks for each incorrect response in the Objective Tests