143 Companies To Post Q2 Results Today, Including BPCL, Bank Of Baroda, HPCL, & Interglobe Aviation

The earning season of Q2 FY25 has started to go ahead with full steam after several companies already declared their earning for the July-September quarter, which ended on september 30.

Today their will be plenty companies which will be posting their Q2 FY25 earnings, including PSU lender Bank of Baroda, Navratna defence pse Bharat electronics, the oil giant BPCL, largest coal producer Coal India, Oil marketing whale HPCL, and private lender IDBI Bank.

Indigo airline operator Interglobe Aviation, real estate titan Macrotech Developer, state-owned manganese mining MOIL, one of the biggest steel manufacturers, JSW Steel, media major Zee Media, and private non-banking lender Shiram Finance will also declare their Q2 results today.

Full list of companies declaring Q2 today

20 Microns Ltd.

Adinath Exim Resources Ltd.

Aegis Logistics Ltd.

Agri Tech (India) Ltd.

Ahasolar Technologies Ltd.

Alankit Ltd.

Anjani Finance Ltd.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd.

Apollo Pipes Ltd.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd.

Arvind Smartspaces Ltd.

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd.

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd.

Astec Lifesciences Ltd.

Atul Ltd.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd.

Axtel Industries Ltd.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd.

Ballarpur Industries Ltd.

Bandhan Bank Ltd.

Bank Of Baroda

Bharat Electronics Ltd.

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd.

Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

California Software Co. Ltd.

Chembond Chemicals Ltd.

Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd.

CMS Info Systems Ltd.

Coal India Ltd.

Control Print Ltd.

Creditaccess Grameen Ltd.

Dev Labtech Venture Ltd.

DLF Ltd.

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd.

Eki Energy Services Ltd.

Epsom Properties Ltd.

Eureka Industries Ltd.

Gacm Technologies Ltd.

Gacm Technologies Ltd.

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd.

Go Fashion (India) Ltd.

Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd.

Hindustan Hardy Ltd.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Hariyana Ventures Ltd.

Indo Cotspin Ltd.

ICRA Ltd.

IDBI Bank Ltd.

Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd.

India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd.

Indus Finance Ltd.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd.

Inox Wind Ltd.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd.

Inox Wind Energy Ltd.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd.

Jai Mata Glass Ltd.

JM Financial Ltd.

JSW Holdings Ltd.

JSW Steel Ltd.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.

Jumbo Bag Ltd.

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd.

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.

Krishna Filament Industries Ltd.

KRSNAA Diagnostics Ltd.

Lancor Holdings Ltd.

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd.

Macrotech Developers Ltd.

Mahan Industries Ltd.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

Marsons Ltd.

Max Estates Ltd.

Mena Mani Industries Ltd.

Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd.

Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd.

Mishtann Foods Ltd.

Modi Naturals Ltd.

Moil Ltd.

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.

Next Mediaworks Ltd.

NIIT Ltd.

Nila Spaces Ltd.

NLC India Ltd.

Novartis India Ltd.

Orient Electric Ltd.

The Phoenix Mills Ltd.

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.

Praj Industries Ltd.

PSP Projects Ltd.

Purple Finance Ltd.

Rapicut Carbides Ltd.

Rane Brake Lining Ltd.

Revathi Equipment India Ltd.

R&B Denims Ltd.

Sah Polymers Ltd.

Sangam (India) Ltd.

Sasken Technologies Ltd.

Shivamshree Businesses Ltd.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd.

Shantai Industries Ltd.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd.

Shish Industries Ltd.

Shriram Finance Ltd.

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd.

Simplex Mills Company Ltd.

Simplex Papers Ltd.

SJ Corporation Ltd.

Smc Global Securities Ltd.

Sungold Media And Entertainment Ltd.

Smifs Capital Markets Ltd.

Stel Holdings Ltd.

Sungold Capital Ltd.

Surbhi Industries Ltd.

Swojas Energy Foods Ltd.

Syrma Sgs Technology Ltd.

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd.

Tantia Constructions Ltd.

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd.

Themis Medicare Ltd.

Times Green Energy (India) Ltd.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Transglobe Foods Ltd.

Trejhara Solutions Ltd.

TTK Healthcare Ltd.

Tulasee Bioethanol Ltd.

Tulsyan Nec Ltd.

Universal Cables Ltd.

Urja Global Ltd.

Uti Asset Management Company Ltd.

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd.

Vishal Fabrics Ltd.

Waa Solar Ltd.

Zee Media Corporation Ltd.

Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd.

United breweries Q2 FY25

Due to improved volumes, beer manufacturer United Breweries Ltd. reported a 23.47 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the second quarter, which ended on September 30, 2024, at Rs 132.33 crore.

During the reviewed quarter, UBL's operating revenue increased 13.13 per cent to Rs 4,743.56 crore. At the same time last year, it was at Rs 4,192.86 crore.

UBL's total expenses for the September quarter of FY25 were Rs 4,575.68 crore, an increase of 12.67 per cent. In the September quarter, its total revenue increased by 13.05 per cent to Rs 4,753.96 crore.

The shares of the United Breweries were trading around Rs,1961.40 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange) after ringing the opening bell at Rs 1,906.70 per share on the Indian bourses.