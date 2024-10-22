Maharashtra Ladka Bhau Yojana 2024: All You Need To Know About The Scheme Aimed At Providing Employment To Over 1 Lakh Youths

Maharashtra Ladka Bhau Yojana 2024 | Representative Image

The Maharashtra government introduced the Ladka Bhau Yojana in order to assist young people and to boost employment in the state. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the special program on July 17. According to reports, this scheme will provide real life practical skills to youths all the while providing them with financial assistance.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the benefits of this scheme, the candidate must be a Maharashtra native. The ideal age range for the candidate is between 18 and 35. Candidates should hold a diploma, graduation, or should have passed the 12th grade. This initiative will only be available to unemployed youth in the state.

Stipend

The government will provide you with six months of training after which candidates will start receiving compensation benefits.

Under this program, candidates will receive training as well as a Rs 10,000 monthly cash aid grant.

During the training, the state government will provide Rs. 10,000, Rs. 8,000, and Rs. 6,000 per month to graduates, ITI pass youth, and 12th grade pass young respectively.

The applicant's bank account and Aadhar card must be linked for them to receive the stipend in their bank account.

How to apply?

-Visit the Maharashtra Swayam official website at cmykpy.mahaswayam.gov.in.

-Select the "New User Registration" option if you are a new user.

-Provide the necessary personal information, including your name, birthdate, address, and phone number.

-Scan the required documents and upload them.

-Choose the apprenticeship program that best suits your educational background and professional objectives.

-Carefully go over your application and send it in online.

-Your application and eligibility will be checked by the authorities.

-You will be notified about the training facility and program specifics if you are chosen.

Required documents:

-Aadhar card

-Address proof

-Age Certificate

-Other id cards (driving license, pan card, etc)

-Educational Qualification Certificate

-Passport size photograph

-Bank Account Passbook