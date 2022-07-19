Uniform fee structure for UP university students | IANS

Lucknow: Following the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, the Uttar Pradesh government has determined that all undergraduate and graduate students attending various universities will pay a set examination fee across the state.



All the undergraduate students pursuing BA, B.SC, B.Com, BBA, BCA, BFA, B.Ed, BPEd, BJMC, B.Voc will have to pay Rs 800 per semester examinations.



Students studying LL.B, B.Sc Agriculture (Hons), LLB (Hons), B.Tech, B.Sc Biotech will pay Rs 1,000 per semester examinations while students pursuing BDS, nursing, Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery will have to pay Rs 1,500 for every semester exam.



Special secretary, higher education Manoj Kumar has issued a circular to this effect.



The circular said "A 6-member committee was constituted under the chairmanship of special secretary, higher education department, government of Uttar Pradesh which recommended that due to the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, the examinations of all undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be conducted two times in a year in odd/even semesters."



The circular said there are variations in the examination fees in the State Universities established under the Uttar Pradesh State Universities Act, 1973 which was not right. Now, as a result of the implementation of semester system in the courses under the National Education Policy 2020, the uniform examination fee has been put in place.