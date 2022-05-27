Unacademy announces first offline National Scholarship Admission Test

Learners can utilise the scholarship to enroll for Unacademy Centres and online subscriptions. / Representative image |

Unacademy, learning platform, announced its Unacademy National Scholarship Admission Test (UNSAT), its first offline test supporting the growing aspirations of Learners.

The test will be conducted on June 4-5, 2022 across 40 key educational hubs in India across Delhi, Kota, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Vishakhapatnam, and others. UNSAT will be open to all the aspirants of NEET-UG, IIT-JEE, and Foundation (9-12) courses.

The Learners who qualify UNSAT will be eligible for enrolment in the upcoming Unacademy Centres across Kota, Jaipur, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Patna, Pune, Lucknow, Delhi, and other upcoming Centres.

Learners can utilise the scholarship to enroll for Unacademy Centres and online subscriptions. Based on the performance, the applicants will be eligible for up to 90 percent scholarship. The scholarships and rewards for all eligible Learners are worth Rs 150 crore, it said in a statement.

The test-takers will receive Unacademy merchandise and the top Rankers will earn additional rewards.

This initiative aims at curating a platform of opportunities for Learners across the country, who are seeking advanced learning options in the offline and online scenarios. To apply for the test, Learners have to pay a nominal registration fee. Interested candidates may register on or before 2nd June 2022 at the registration link.