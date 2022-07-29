Ukraine, China-returned medical students to benefit from NMC scheme

According to the National Medical Commission, final-year medical students who returned to India because of the Covid and the Russia-Ukraine war and are to recieve their degrees would be allowed to take the FMG exam.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) stated in an affidavit on June 23 that foreign medical graduates who pass the Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) test will be required to do a Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) for two years rather than the current standard of one year. The CRMI must be completed for two years before international medical graduates are qualified for registration.

According to the NMC affidavit, the internship duration has been increased by two years to compensate for the clinical training that international medical graduates could not physically attend while enrolled in programs abroad.

In a July 25 order, the top court stated that it had taken note of the NMC's stance. "Compliance report filed along with affidavit dated July 23 is taken on record. No further orders are called for in the present miscellaneous applications. The miscellaneous applications are accordingly disposed of. Pending application (s) if any, also stand disposed of."

The Supreme Court on April 29 directed the regulatory body to frame a scheme in two months to enable MBBS students affected by the Russia-Ukraine war and the pandemic to complete their clinical training in medical colleges here as a one-time measure.

The NMC said in the affidavit that following the ruling on April 29, its Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) held numerous meetings to debate and ponder the issue of foreign medical graduates. Inputs from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) that were forwarded by the Indian consulates in places like the Ukraine, China, and Russia were also taken into consideration by the Union Health Ministry.

It was brought up during discussions between UGMEB members and representatives of the health ministry and MEA that 20,672 Indian students are enrolled in various medical colleges and universities in Ukraine, all of which offer them online classes.

In their affidavit, the NMC stated that the Ukrainian Ministry of Education and Science had instructed educational institution heads to resume the educational process while guaranteeing the best possible learning environments, taking into account the location of personnel and students.

Students are allowed to select the clinical settings in which they will acquire practical skills. Additionally, it said that they were offered temporary academic mobility to continue their education while still enrolled as university students.