UK: New 'Radical' Laws May Force Indian Workforce To Return Back To Country | Photo: Twitter/PTI

The Rishi Sunak government in the UK has recently brought in several 'radical' laws in an effort to curb immigration ahead of the general election, expected to be held next year. The salary threshold for work visa applicants, for instance, has been raised to £38,700 ($48,900) from earlier £26,000. This move aims to impact a lot of immigrants who travel to the UK on work visas. Home Secretary James Cleverly claimed that this move is expected to reduce net immigration by 300,000.

UK eliminated 20% wage discount

While health care sectors are exempted from the salary restrictions, laws have been imposed on bringing dependents by overseas care workers. In addition, the UK eliminated the 20% wage discount that employers could offer employees who fall under the government's list of shortage occupations. With India making up the largest immigrants in the UK, these laws are set to impact Indians already staying in the UK or planning to move there by a huge margin.

Workforce need to return if unable to find sponsored job

"This is going to have a big impact on students currently working on a post study work visa and looking out for a full time job, along with this it will also have an impact on assistant manager/executive level job roles in all sectors where the salary bracket is less," explained Sandeep Sethi, a marketing professional and an online UK consultant, adding that a big part of the workforce will have to return to their country if they are unable to find a sponsored job for them and their dependents. Neil Patel, student of Swansea University said, "the UK job market is currently in a very bad shape. I may have to return back home if these laws are brought into action."

Another student, Anam Sheikh from Warwick University added that this is disheartening. "It is unfortunate that the UK is making it impossible for students to survive there even after paying such hefty fees." Explaining that this move will also affect families planning to move to the UK, Gurpreet Chadda said, "My cousin is on a healthcare visa in the UK but now if he decides to marry, his wife will probably be stuck in India." The laws are expected to come in place by Spring 2024 in the UK.