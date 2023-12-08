More Than 400 Students Died Abroad Since 2018; Canada, UK Registers Highest Death Toll

Representational image | File photo

The government announced today that since 2018, at least 403 Indian students have passed away overseas from a variety of causes, including accidents and natural disasters. Of the 34 countries, Canada had the highest death toll.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan presented the data to the Rajya Sabha, stating that 403 Indian students have passed away overseas since 2018.

Country-wise statistics

The ministry's data indicates that since 2018, Canada has reported 91 Indian student deaths. The United Kingdom comes second with 48 deaths, Russia recorded 40 deaths, the United States 36 and Australia recorded 35 deaths. Other countries' numbers stood as follows: Ukraine (21), Germany (20), Cyprus (14), Italy, and the Philippines (10 each) have reported 48 and 36 student deaths, respectively.

Centre's role

In addition, he emphasized the Center's dedication to the security and welfare of Indian students studying overseas, promising to handle specific cases and seek to avert any negative occurrences in the future. According to him, senior officials and heads of missions frequently stop by colleges and universities to engage with the Indian students enrolled there.

Spokesman for the External Affairs Ministry Arindam Bagchi responded that many students were also traveling overseas to pursue their studies when questioned about the high number of deaths among Indian students.

"I'm not sure if bringing this up with the government is worthwhile. There have been isolated instances of foul play, as well as others,” At the weekly briefing, Mr. Bagchi informed reporters, "Our consulates do reach out to families; we also take up such cases with the local authorities."

He said that in the event of an unfortunate incident, it is promptly brought to the attention of the relevant host country authorities to guarantee a thorough investigation and the appropriate punishment of those responsible.

"The safety and security of Indian students abroad is one of the foremost priorities for the Government of India," he stated.

According to him, the troubled students are also provided with full consular support, which includes emergency medical attention, boarding, and housing when required.